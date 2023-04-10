Row Over Amul's Foray In Karnataka; BJP Alleges Congress ‘Spreading Misinformation’

New Delhi: In the run-up to the assembly elections in Karnataka, a bitter political row over has erupted in the BJP-ruled southern state over Gujarat-based dairy giant Amul’s speculated entry into the state. While the Congress has accused the ruling party of conspiring to kill the state’s formidable dairy brand Nandini, the BJP has hit back accusing the former of ''spreading misinformation'' over the issue.

Amul Not Entering Karnataka, Says BJP

Accusing the Congress of unleashing a "misinformation campaign" over dairy cooperative Amul's presence in Karnataka, the BJP on Sunday asserted that the Gujarat-based dairy giant is not entering the state. It further asserted that it has done far more than the opposition party to strengthen the Karnataka Milk Federation and its products sold under the brand name Nandini.

"Amul is NOT entering Karnataka. Both Amul and KMF sell their products across quick-commerce platforms. KMF's turnover went up by (Rs) 10,000 crore after BJP came to power in 2019. In 2022, turnover stood at (Rs) 25,000 crore, of which (Rs) 20,000 crore went back to farmers of Karnataka," BJP IT department headed Amit Malviya tweeted.

BJP Responds To Siddaramaiah's Tweets Over Amul

Malviya’s reply came after Congress leader Siddaramaiah took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following Amul's announcement of its plans to sell milk and curd in the Bengaluru market. With PM Modi visiting the state on Sunday, the former Karnataka chief minister asked if the purpose of his trip was "to loot the state".

Malviya said, "There is a reason why India doesn't TRUST Congress. They LIE! Latest being the misinformation campaign that Karnataka Milk Federation, which owns Nandini, is going to merge with Amul." The BJP has done far more to strengthen KMF and make Nandini a global brand, he added.

KMF is the nation's second-largest milk cooperative and has depots in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The BJP leader said, "15 per cent of KMF's total sales is outside Karnataka. Nandini is exported to Singapore, UAE and many other countries. Amul and KMF are NOT merging."

He also claimed that Amul, owned by Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation, is not entering Karnataka and that both Amul and KMF sell their products across quick-commerce platforms.

He added, "Under the BJP, Karnataka is a milk surplus state. Dairy farmers are doing very well. Congress, which is shedding crocodile tears for brand Nandini, opposed the anti-cow slaughter bill, approved of our Nandinis being slaughtered. BJP plans to make Nandini a bigger brand."

Siddaramaiah Attacks PM Modi Over Amul

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said, "It was Gujarat`s Baroda Bank that subsumed our Vijaya Bank. Ports and Airports were handed over to Gujarat`s Adani. Now, AMUL from Gujarat is planning to eat our KMF (Nandini). Mr @narendramodi, Are we the enemies of Gujaratis?"\\

"State`s milk production is affected since the day union cooperative minister Amit Shah spoke about the possibility of the KMF and Amul merger. What is your role in this, Mr @narendramodi?" he said in another tweet.

Hitting out at PM Modi he further said, "Instead of giving 2 crore jobs a year to our youths, @narendramodi took away the jobs of Kannadigas from our banks, ports and airports. Now, @BJP4Karnataka wants to hurt the prospects of our farmers by giving KMF to AMUL."

Talking about his government he said, "Our government implemented Ksheera Dhare to provide an incentive of Rs 5 for every litre of milk. This helped the production to increase from 45 lakh litre in 2013 to 73 lakh litre in 2017."

The former Karnataka CM also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and alleged that it was the weak leadership of BJP in the state which is the direct cause of the Karnataka Milk Federation`s (KMF) present dying condition.

"Banks built by our elders in Karnataka were eaten up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have hatched a plan to adopt Nandini, who is now a Sanjeevini of the farmers. Watch out mirrors...!! The state`s dairy industry has been rocked ever since Amit Shah, who is also the Union Cooperation Minister, proposed the merger of KMF and Amul. Amul is entering through the back door in the face of strong Kannadigas opposition to the merger proposal," Siddaramaiah said.

He added that Nandini milk and yoghurt have been disappearing in the state for the past few days. At the same time, sales of Amul products have started with a bang."Gujarat-based Amul had earlier tried to enter the Karnataka market by selling milk and yoghurt. We did not allow it. Now the BJP has extended a red-carpet welcome. Milk stock in KMF is decreasing during the BJP regime. Where 99 lakh litres of milk should be collected per day, only 71 lakh litres of milk is being collected. Is this a conspiracy against KMF?", he asked.

The Congress veteran went on to say that the BJP leadership in Karnataka is so weak that on one hand, the Maharashtra government is trying to establish its rule directly in the Belgaum border region. On the other hand, the state of Gujarat is trying to push the farmers to the streets through Amul.

The furore comes ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections to be held in a single phase on May 10 with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

