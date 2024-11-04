Row Over Entry Of Muslims In Maha Kumbh As Preparations Begin

The Stage is all set for the Maha Kumbh at Sangam, the largest gathering of the Hindu faith, which symbolises a profound confluence of faith, devotion, and spirituality for Sanatani Hindus. As the event approaches in January, with attendees expected from around the globe, a controversy has erupted over the potential entry of Muslims into this sacred gathering. One group argues that Muslims should be banned from entering, while another group insists that they should be allowed entry.

One group questions the role of Muslims in a Hindu gathering, while others argue that if Muslims are banned, Hindus could also face restrictions at shrines and dargahs.

Some assert that those who do not understand Hindu beliefs should refrain from attending the Kumbh. In contrast, another group contends that such a ban would violate constitutional rights.

Both sides have their own arguments, but in response to the demand to ban Muslims from entering the Maha Kumbh, Samajwadi Party MP Jiya Ur Rehman Work issued a warning. He stated that if this happens, a chain of events will be set in motion.