Row Over Mehrauli Mosque Demolition: DDA Claim Differs From ASI Record

The row over the demolition of a mosque in Delhi's Mehrauli has erupted after different claims made by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the records of the Archaeological Survey of India. The different claims show that no one is sure about the construction date of the Akhoondji Masjid which was recently demolished. A report published by an ASI officer in 1922 recorded the existence of the mosque saying that it was repaired in 1853-54 AD. It also recorded the location of the mosque saying it lay west to an Idgah. On the other hand, the DDA razed down the Akhoondji mosque and a madrasa describing them as illegal structures'. The mosque was located in the Sanjay Van, a reserved forest area.

The mosque committee had approached the Delhi High Court after the demolition. The High Court on January 31 instructed the DDA to provide information regarding the basis on which it carried out the mosque demolition and whether any advance notice was issued before the demolition action. The DDA is required to respond within a week, and the next hearing on the matter is set for February 12th.

Historians and activists emphasize that the designation of Sanjay Van as a reserved forest area occurred only in 1994, raising questions about how the old mosque could be considered an encroachment.

In Maulvi Zafar Hasan's 'List of Muhammadan and Hindu Monuments, Volume III,' published in 1922, the Assistant Superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India documented the existence of the "Mosque of Akhondji." It was situated "some 100 yards to the west of Idgah" and had been present during Timur's invasion of India in 1398 AD. The record states, "Date of building unknown, date of repair 1270 AH (1853-4 AD)."

Historian Rana Safvi posted on X, "Though the date of building is unknown, it was repaired in 1853-4. The chronogram for repair seems to have been written by Emperor Shah Zafar as in 1270 A.H./1853-4 he was the only one using the takhallus of Zafar.” She too quoted the translation of the chronogram on the red sandstone slab.