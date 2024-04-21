'Royal Family Will Not Vote For Itselfs,' Modi Mocks Congress On Delhi Central Seat

New Delhi: Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi Mocked the Congress party for not contesting the election from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. On Sunday, During the public rally at Rajasthan's Banswara Modi asserted that this is going to be the first time in the history of independence that the royal family in Delhi will not vote for itself.

PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Banswara in support of BJP's Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and said in this current Lok Sabha Polls Congres is creating a history for casting a vote for itselfs in Delhi.

"This is the first time in History after independence that the royal family of congress party, who lives in Delhi, is not going to vote for itself...." Modi said.

Modi further added that the congress didn't have the right to ask for your vote since they are not voting for themself in Delhi. "If this royal family is not voting for themself, then they didn't have a right to ask for votes, " he said.

Therefore, PM Modi also slammed Congress over the manifesto they have released for the ongoing Lok Sabha Election. He said Congress has mentioned in their manifesto that they will do a survey of property belonging to every person, it will check how much gold our sisters have and how much money government employees have.

"What Congress has said in its manifesto is serious and worrying. They have said that if they form a government then a survey of property belonging to every person will be done. It will be checked how much gold our sisters own, how much money government employees have...." PM said.

#WATCH | PM Modi in Rajasthan's Banswara, says, "Congress is trapped in the clutches of the Leftists and urban naxals. What Congress has said in its manifesto is serious and worrying. They have said that if they form a government then a survey of property belonging to every… pic.twitter.com/jqRys2y7QU — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

He further added that the congress wants to equally distribute the gold of our sister. "They also said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does govt have the right to take your property? 'Mangalsutra' sone ki keemat ka mudda nahi hai, unko sapno se juda hua hai..." Modi said.