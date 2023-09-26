Rozgar Mela: PM Modi To Distribute 51,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday morning via video conferencing. The Rozgar Mela will be held at 46 locations across the country. The recruitment is taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and UTs.

The new recruits will be joining the government in various Ministries/Departments including the Department of Posts, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

“The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” a release from Prime Minister’s Office said.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.