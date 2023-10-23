RPF Constable Who Killed 4 Was 'Mentally Stable', Says GRP Chargesheet

New Delhi: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a comprehensive chargesheet in the case of RPF Constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, who tragically took the lives of four individuals, including his senior officer, while aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31. The chargesheet, spanning over 1,000 pages, firmly asserts that Chetan Singh Chaudhary was mentally stable and fully aware of his actions during the incident. This conclusion is based on the accounts of more than 150 witnesses who were interviewed as part of the investigation.

The Constable Was Mentally Stable

The GRP's investigation involved the deposition of over 150 witnesses. Notably, statements from three witnesses were recorded before the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate court under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. These accounts played a pivotal role in forming the conclusion regarding Chetan Singh Chaudhary's mental state at the time of the tragic event.

CCTV Footage

In addition to the witness testimonies, the investigators relied on CCTV footage from inside the train. This footage captures Chetan Singh's movements between compartments, as he appeared to be actively seeking potential victims during the fateful incident.

Fatal Shooting On Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express

The distressing incident occurred when Chetan Singh, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, opened fire onboard the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express shortly after it had passed Palghar Station in Maharashtra. Among the victims were four railway passengers, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Railway Protection Force.

Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO of the Western Railway, shared details of the incident, expressing his regrets over the loss of lives. He noted that the constable, Chetan Kumar, had shot his colleague ASI Tika Ram without any apparent argument, and the tragic incident unfolded in the B5 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (Train number 12956).

RPF Probe

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force initiated a swift response. A high-level committee, led by the Additional Director General of the RPF, was formed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the firing incident on the Mumbai train. Western Railway emphasized the importance of a comprehensive investigation into this unfortunate event.