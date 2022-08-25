NewsIndia
RPSC RECRUITMENT 2022

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 100 posts on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check eligibility criteria, last date here

RPSC recruitment 2022 notification has released for 118 posts including Assistant Engineer, Revenue Officer, and Executive Officer, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC recruitment 2022 notification has released for 118 posts including Assistant Engineer, Revenue Officer, and Executive Officer. Interested candidates can check the post wise eligibility criteria and apply for the posts on the official website--rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in as the application process begins. The application process will commence from August 29, 2022 and the last date to apply for RPSC recruitment 2022 is September 27, 2022. The last date to apply for the vacancies till September 27, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies, of which, 41 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer-Civil, 14 for Revenue Officer Grade-II posts, and 63 for Executive Officer Grade IV posts.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 29 August 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 September 2022

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Assistant Engineer-Civil: 41

Revenue Officer Grade II:14

Executive Officer Grade IV: 63

RPSC Recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria

Age Limit

18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer-Civil: BE(Civil) from a University established by law in India or qualifications declared equivalent thereto by the Government.

Revenue Officer Grade II and Executive Officer Grade IV: Graduate in any discipline from a University established by law in India.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

