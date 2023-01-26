RPSC SI Interview Dates 2021 for Phase 2 RELEASED at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Complete Schedule Here



RPSC SI 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced the dates for the Phase 2 RPSC SI Interviews in 2021. Candidates can check the interview schedule for the Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021 on the RPSC's official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC SI Phase II interview round is scheduled to be conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2023. Candidates will have to carry all necessary documents to the interview venue. The Commission will release the interview letter in due course of time.

According to the schedule, the RPSC SI Phase II interview round will be conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the SI PET exam are only eligible for the interview round. The SI Phase-I interview process began on January 23 and will continue till February 02, 2023.

RPSC SI Interview Dates 2021: Steps to check dates

- Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

- Click on RPSC SI Interview Dates 2021 for Phase 2 link available on the home page.

- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment process was started on February 9, 2021 and ended on March 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 859 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.