RPSC SI Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply for 859 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; check details

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of as many as 859 vacant posts of Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander, and Sub Inspector MBC in Rajasthan Police for TSP and Non-TSP areas. Interested candidates should visit the RPSC's official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check their eligibility to submit their application.

The RPSC invited online applications for the said posts from February 9, 2021. Interested candidates should first check their eligibility and then apply for the RPSC Recruitment 2021 before March 10, 2021, which is the last date for the submission of forms.

The candidates should also check other details related to salary, age limit, educational qualification, the application process, and selection criteria below of the RPSC's official website.

Important Dates: The process for submission of an online application will commence on February 9, while the date for the submission of the online application is 10th March 2021.

Educational qualification: The candidates should have completed graduation from a recognised university incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature or declared to be deemed as University Under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Commission.

The candidates are also required to have Working knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Application Fee: The candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category need to pay Rs 350, Non-Creamy Layer of OBC/BC candidates to pay Rs 250, while SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee.

Exam Pattern: The candidates will have to take written exams in two parts-General Hindi - 200 Marks; and General Knowledge & General Science - 200 Marks. The duration of each paper will be of two hours. The candidates who will obtain 36% of marks in each paper and 40% in the aggregate, shall be deemed to have passed the qualifying examination.

Rajasthan Police SI Physical Eligibility: The candidates have a height of 168 cm, chest of 81 cm (without expending), and 86 cm expanded.

Age Limit: The candidates should be in the age group of 20 to 25 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection criteria: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination followed by Physical Efficiency Test,

Aptitude Test and Interview.

For more details, the candidates can click here to find detailed information about the RPSC SI recruitment.