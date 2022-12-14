RRB Group D 2022 CBT results to be OUT on THIS DATE at rrbcdg.gov.in- Steps to check here

RRB Group D 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has stated that the RRB Group D 2022 computer-based test results would be released on or before December 24. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release date of the results. Candidates who took the RRB Group D 2022 exam between August 17 and October 11 will be able to see their CBT results on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The Railway Board issued the RRB Group D answer key 2022 and question paper in October. The RRB Group D 2022 exam is being held to fill over 1 lakh vacancies in various Indian Railways units under Level 1 of the 7th CPC matrix. The official notice states that “The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022”.

RRB Group D CBT result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Check and take printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs/RRC for the latest updates on the recruitment process.

The RRB Group D PET 2022 is tentatively planned to begin in January 2023. The Railway Board further encouraged candidates to exclusively visit the official websites of RRBs/RRCs for the most up-to-date information on the recruitment process.