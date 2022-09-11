RRB Group D 2022 Phase 4 schedule RELEASED, Exam from THIS DATE- Check complete schedule here

RRB 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB Group D exam schedule for phase IV. Candidates can check the full exam schedule at the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the official schedule, the exam will begin on September 19 and conclude on October 7 this year. However, candidates should note that these dates can be changed by the Railway Recruitment Board in cases of emergencies, considering the ongoing Covid pandemic.

RRB Group D call letter 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website — rrbcgd.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, candidates will be able to find a link for ‘RRC CBT Exam click here to view slip/ download e-call letter’, click on that.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your registration number and password to login.

Step 4: After you successfully login, your RRB Group D call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

“The link for viewing the Exam City & Date will be made live latest by 11:00 Hrs. on 12.09.2022 and link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 18:00 Hrs. on 12.09.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs”, reads the official notification. Candidates who successfully register will receive their call letters four days before the exam date for the RRB group D 2022 phase 4 exams.