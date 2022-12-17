topStoriesenglish
RRB Group D Result 2022 releasing on December 24, check official updates at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D Result 2022 will be declared on the official website of all the regional RRB's on December 24, 2022. Selected candidates will then have to undergo a Physical Efficiency Test, scroll down for more details.

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board Ajmer (RRB Ajmer) will release the RRB Group D result 2022 on December 24, 222. RRB will release the list of candidates selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on official websites of regional RRBs. The selection will be made on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Group D Exam conducted from August to October 2022. 

Here's how to download the RRB Group D Results 2022

  • Each of the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified for the examination from that particular railway zone only. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Grop D exams 2022 will be able to download the results for their respective RRB's official website once it is released.
  • Visit the official website- rrbbhopal.gov.in or the preferred site of your regional RRB
  • Click on the ‘RRB Group D Result Link'
  • RRB Group D Result pdf will appear on the screen
  • Check for your roll number in the result PDF and download

Candidates must notice that this will not be the final RRB group result but the selection for the Physical Efficiency Test which will be followed by the interview round

RRB Gropu D Result 2022- Official Notice

RRB Group D Exam 2022 was conducted across the country in which 1.50 crores candidates appeared against 1,03,679 vacancies. The selection will be done inder Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022. 

