RRB NTPC 2022: Railway Recruitment Board has issued the RRB NTPC CBTST 2022 exam city intimation slip for pay levels 2 & 5 on RRB’s regional websites. On August 12, the RRB NTPC 2022 Computer Based Typing Skill Test will take place. Candidates must provide their RRB registration number and date of birth in order to view their exam city intimation slip for the RRB NTPC 2022 CBTST.

RRB NTPC CBTST 2022: Exam Dates

Events Dates Release of RRB NTPC 2022 city intimation slip for CBTST (Pay level 2 & 5) August 4, 2022 RRB NTPC CBTST admit card 2022 August 8, 2022 (Expected) RRB NTPC CBTST 2022 exam date August 12, 2022

RRB NTPC CBTST 2022: Here’s how to download the city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the respective RRBs official regional websites.

Step 2: Click the link “Click here to view exam city intimation slip link for NTPC CBTST ” on the home page.

Step 3: On the login page, enter the login credentials such as the candidate's RRB registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The RRB NTPC CBTST 2022 exam city Intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the RRB NTPC CBTST exam city slip for reference.

Four days before the exam, candidates can access the RRB NTPC CBTST admit card 2022 at the exam city notification link on the relevant regional websites.