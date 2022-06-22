RRB NTPC 2022: Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2022 for pay level 2, 3 and 5 along with the response sheet online today, June 22, at 5 PM, students who appeared for the exams can check the answer key at rrbcdg.gov.in. The answer key of RRB NTPC 2022 phase 2 exam will be available on the RRB official website - rrbcdg.gov.in and also on respective RRBs regional websites.

In order to download the official RRB NTPC answer key 2022 and response sheet of CBT 2, candidates need to enter the required credentionals such as their registration number and date of birth. Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to download the RRB NTPC exam answer keys 2022 and question paper in the form of a pdf file.

Answer key link will be active from June 22, 5 pm to June 27, 11:55 pm.

“In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT-2 to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 22.06.2022 @ 17:00 Hrs to 27.06.2022 @ 23:55 Hrs,” RRB had said in its notice.

RRB NTPC Answer key 2022: How to download the Answer Key?

Step 1: Go to the respective RRBs official websites

Step 2: Next, click on the CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) answer key for pay level 2, 3 and 5 link on the home page.

Step 3: On the login page, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: The RRB NTPC 2022 answer key will open in a separate window in the form of a pdf file.

Step 5: Download the RRB NTPC answer key and response file as a pdf.

RRB NTPC Answer key 2022: How to raise objection against RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 Answer Key?

- Visit the RRB NTPC official website - rrbcdg.gov.in.

- Login to the dashboard by entering your valid login credentials such as candidate's registration number and date of birth.

- Now, click on the answer key challenge tab on the dashboard.

- Now, you can mark the question number whose answer is to be challenged.

- Next, upload the supporting documents and pay the required challenging fees as prescribed.

- Finally, click on submit button to send the objection or challenge.

Candidates who want to raise objections can do it before the final date and time. After the mentioned final date, no questions/options/key, etc. will be entertained. The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence from the candidates shall be entertained in the matter.

