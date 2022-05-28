New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule for the 2019 NTPC computer-based test 2 (CBT) exam for Pay Levels 5, 3, and 2 on Friday (May 27). The 2nd Stage CBT for pay levels 5, 3, and 2 will take place between June 12, 2022 and June 17, 2022.

As per the official notice, the CBT-2 for RRBs Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, and Secunderabad is scheduled for Level 5 on June 12, Level 2 on June 13, and Level 3 on June 14, 2022.

The CBT-2 for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda, and Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled for Level 5 on 15.06.2022, Level 2 on June 16 and Level 3 on June 17.

Click Here For Detailed Notice

"A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB", RRB stated in the official notification.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the date of examination.

ALSO READ- ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Non-Executive posts at ongcindia.com, get direct link here

Live TV