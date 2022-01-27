RRB NTPC exam row: Railway Ministry assures to meet key demands of job aspirants

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing students agitation in Bihar, the Railway Ministry on Thursday considered their "two key demands".

Sushil Kumar Modi, the Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister of Bihar has asked Bihar police to withdraw FIRs against students and teachers.

"The entire agitation has taken place due to the clarification not given by RRB officials on time. This had led to confusion among students. Bihar police should withdraw the FIRs against students and teachers. They are not criminals," Modi said.

"I had a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday and he assured me that only one examination will take place in Group D category of RRB... RRB and Indian railway will also announce the results of 3.5 lakh students who had appeared in the examination earlier and their result is pending till now," Modi said.

"The Railway Ministry has constituted a committee of 5 members to address the issue followed by submitting the reports in a time-bound manner," he added.

The RRB issued a notification of 35,000 jobs of various posts in the Indian Railway and NTPC in 2019 and also conducted an examination.

Many students have passed the examinations and are waiting for their posting.

However, the RRB issued a fresh notification for another examination last week and also said that the students have to appear in two examinations in the form of preliminary and mains in future.

Live TV