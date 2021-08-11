RRB NTPC fee refund: Link to submit bank account details activated, check here

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the links for exam fee refund of non-technical popular categories (NTPC exam). Candidates who appeared in the first-stage computer based test (CBT-1), held between December 28 to July 31, can get the refund in their bank accounts submitted.

It is to be noted that the last date for the submission of bank details is August 31, 2021, till 11.59 PM.

Candidates who did not attempt the NTPC exam are not eligible to submit the bank account details. "As per Para No. 7.0 of CEN 01/2019, candidates who had appeared in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) held from December 28 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases, are entitled to get the refund of their exam fee (which was Rs 250 for SC/ ST/ ExSM/ PwBD/ /Female/Minority/EBC/ Transgender candidates and Rs. 400 for others after deduction of banking/service charges," RRB notification mentioned.

Candidates need to submit their roll number, date of birth and OTP to login, and then can provide the bank account details.

RRB NTPC Phase 1 exam fee refund: Follow these steps to get the refund

Step 1: Login to the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.goc.in

Step 2: Click on the link - "CEN-01/2019(NTPC Posts)" on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your Roll number, date of birth, OTP in the space provided

Step 4: Click on login button

Step 5: On the new page open, enter your bank account number, IFSC code

Step 6: Click on Submit, download and take a print out for further reference

Candidates are advised to ensure that bank account number, name and IFSC code entered are correct as modification of bank details after submission will not be possible.

Live TV