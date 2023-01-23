RRB NTPC Level 3 result, cut-off marks RELEASED at rrbcdg.gov.in- Direct link here

RRB NTPC Result: Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the non-technical popular category, NTPC result as well as cut off marks. The Level 3 result is now available on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in and may be accessed by following the instructions below. Candidates who have already registered can verify their results by following the steps outlined below. In addition to the results, cut-off scores have been released. According to the result announcement, selected candidates will be required to attend for document verification in the next step of the selection process.

Official website reads, “ Candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed herein under have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) for the posts notified in Pay Level – 3, based on their score in 2nd stage CBT and the priority for various posts in Pay level -3 furnished by them in the online application. The candidates called for DV of Pay level-6 & level-5 but could not be empanelled due to reasons like being absent, lower medical fitness etc., are also considered for posts in Level-3 based on their merit.”