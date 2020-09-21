RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: Application status released at rrbonlinereg.co.in — Check direct link, other details here

NEW DELHI: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the application status for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) – undergraduate and graduate posts on Monday (September 21). The application status has been released on the official website of the board.

Candidates who have applied for RRB NTPC Recruitment 01/2019 can check their application status online at rrbonlinereg.co.in. They can view the status of their applications under – (i) Provisionally Eligible and (ii) Rejected (along with reasons for rejection). The link to check whether your application has been accepted or rejected will be available on the websites of RRBs from September 21-30.

The RRB will also send an SMS and e-mail to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email address provided in his/her application whose RRB NTPC application is rejected.

The railway board will conduct Computer-based Tests (CBT) for recruitment examinations from December 15, 2020. The board is yet to release the complete schedule of exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts.

Direct link to check RRB NTPC application status.

Follow these steps to check RRB NTPC application status:

STEP 1: Visit the official website at rrbonlinereg.co.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Application Status'.

STEP 3: Select the city.

STEP 4: A new page will appear on the display screen.

STEP 5: Key in your credentials and login.

STEP 6: The application status will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official website of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.