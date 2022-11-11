RRB NTPC Result 2022 for Skill Test DECLARED at rrbajmer.gov.in- Direct link to check here

RRB NTPC Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB NTPC Result 2022 for the computer-based typing skill test on November 10, 2022. Candidates who took the exam can get the results on all regional RRB websites or on the official RRB Ajmer website at rrbajmer.gov.in. The countrywide computer-based typing test was administered on August 27, 2022, at numerous testing locations. The exam was originally slated to take place on August 12, 2022, however, it was postponed.

RRB NTPC Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of RRB regional websites.

Click on RRB NTPC Result 2022 for Skill Test link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The RRB NTPC application period began on February 28 and ended on March 31, 2019. This hiring drive will fill more than 10,000 positions in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways, including Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.