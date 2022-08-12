RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has cancelled the NTPC shift-1 typing test that was held on August 12, 2022. The typing skill test was held in computer-based mode. Candidates can check the official cancellation notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the RRB NTPC exam was cancelled due to technical reasons and re-test will be conducted soon for the candidates who appeared in the first shift.

"The first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 held on August 12, 2022 stands cancelled due to technical reasons. The Re-exam of Typing Skill Test only for the candidate who were present and attended the Test in the first shift will be held shortly," read the official notice.

The results for RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 5 and 2 were announced on July 18, 2022. The shortlisted candidates have been called for a typing test. RRB has advised candidates are advised to refer only to the official website of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.