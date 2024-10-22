‘Rs 1,11,11,111 To Whoever Kills Lawrence Bishnoi’: Karni Sena Declares Reward On Gangster’s Head

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has offered a reward for the death of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to Zee News TV. The organization's national president, Raj Shekhawat, publicly declared a reward of Rs 1,11,11,111 (1.11 crore) for any police officer who eliminates Bishnoi. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had recently claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

Raj Shekhawat slammed the Centre and Gujarat government over the menace created by Bishnoi while he is locked up in Sabarmati jail. Bishnoi is incarcerated in connection with a cross-border drug smuggling case. He was also implicated in the April firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, but the Mumbai Police were unable to secure his custody.

In a video posted on social media, the chief of the Kshatriya Karni Sena stated that Lawrence Bishnoi is also responsible for the death of "our precious gem and heritage, Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Ji."

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the chief of the Karni Sena, was fatally shot by unidentified attackers on December 5, 2023, in Jaipur. Just hours after the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing.