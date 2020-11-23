BJP MLA receives ransom call for Rs 25 lakh, caller threatened to kill whole family

In a shocking incident, Rs 25 lakh have been demanded as ransom from BJP MLA Rashmi Verma of Narkatiaganj in Bihar. The caller had threatened to kill the whole family for not paying extortion money. The incident took place on Sunday (November 22).

MLA Rashmi Verma's manager Mathura Singh has lodged an FIR against the unknown caller at Shikarpur police station. Shikarpur police took quick action after registering the FIR and arrested the caller identified as Munna Khan. He is a resident of Maheshpur village. Khan is currently in police custody.

Narkatiaganj SDPO Kundan Kumar said Khan was arrested on the basis of mobile surveillance. Kumar added that the police was questioning Khan but he has not revealed anything yet.

MLA Verma's manager mentioned in the FIR that the caller made the ransom call while she was going from Gorakhpur to Patna. The manager added that the caller abused him and demanded extortion of Rs 25 lakh.

SDPO Kumar said that an SIT was formed on the instructions of the senior officials to investigate the incident. The police put the number on surveillance and the caller was arrested. Kumar added that the police is currently examining the CDR of the mobile number used in extortion.