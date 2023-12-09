Rs 300 Crores And Counting: Massive Cash Seizure In Tax Raids Gives BJP Fresh Ammo Against Congress

India is witnessing one of its most significant cash recoveries in income tax raids, with a staggering sum of at least Rs 300 crore seized in hard cash across three states since yesterday. According to reports, this amount is expected to increase as more cash is yet to be counted, and authorities have received intelligence pointing to additional locations where cash has been concealed. The tax officials have also recovered a bag full of gold jewellery which has been seized.

Presently, ongoing raids are targeting the Boudh Distillery and its affiliated offices, Baldev Sahu Infra (a company linked to Boudh Distillery), and a rice mill owned by the same distillery. Apart from these searches, significant amounts of cash were also uncovered from the properties belonging to Congress MP Dheeraj Kumar Sahu in Jharkhand.

The tax department also carried out a raid at the company's manager Bunty Sahu from whose home Rs 100 crore was recovered reportedly.

The tax department conducted raids at establishments associated with an Odisha-based distillery situated in Jharkhand and West Bengal. Officials revealed that several rooms and nine lockers across these locations remain unchecked. The recovered cash was discovered hidden within cupboards and various furniture items. Furthermore, authorities have received tips about other potential locations holding more cash and valuable jewellery.

Zee News reporter from Odisha's Sambalpur said that Baldev Sahu's firm has a massive retail network where alcohol is sold in cash and the company has allegedly been duping the government by not paying taxes for years.

Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu entered politics in 1977 and even went to jail during 'Jail Bharo Andolan' in 1978. He became a Rajya Sabha MP for the first time in 2009. He had fought the Lok Sabha elections twice but could not win. His net worth was Rs 34 crore in 2018. The recovery of hundreds of crore in cash now raises a question mark on his election affidavit as well.

Meanwhile, the BJP has sharpened its attack on Congress over the massive seizure. Union Minister Anurag Thakur hit out at Congress questioning the silence of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. "The biggest question is why Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi always speak against demonetisation. In Jharkhand, from Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu's place, Rs 200 crores were recovered. Congress, corruption, and cash are three things that move together," said Anurag Thakur.