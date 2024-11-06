The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, aiming to outshine the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, unveiled a series of bold promises on Wednesday, pledging substantial financial benefits to women, farmers, and unemployed youth if it wins the upcoming state assembly elections on November 20. Addressing a large gathering at the BKC ground, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP)-Congress alliance laid out a roadmap of support that could reshape Maharashtra's social welfare landscape.

Central to the MVA’s promises was a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for women in Maharashtra, along with free travel on state transport buses. This measure, designed to provide direct financial assistance, competes with the current BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government’s `Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which offers Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women, with a potential increase to Rs 2,100 if the government retains power.

The alliance also rolled out the Krishi Sammruddhi Yojana, pledging a loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers, along with an additional incentive of Rs 50,000 for regular repayment of crop loans. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on farmers, a critical voter base in the state.

In addition to farmer support, the MVA promised Rs 4,000 per month to unemployed youth, health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh, and free medicines for the state’s residents. “These guarantees represent our commitment to lifting Maharashtra,” declared NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who criticized the current administration, noting that “never before had Maharashtra seen such a decline in all spheres of life.”

Another significant promise from the alliance was a caste census in Maharashtra. The MVA committed to removing the 50 percent cap on reservations if elected to power at the Center, signaling a shift in policies that could potentially reshape the state’s social structure. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi weighed in, framing the current political climate as “a fight between the ideologies of the RSS/BJP and the INDIA grouping of the Opposition.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray added to the list of promises, vowing that an MVA government would stabilize prices for five essential commodities: edible oil, sugar, rice, wheat, and daal. This measure, he said, aims to protect citizens from price fluctuations and ensure affordability in daily essentials.

With the election drawing close, the MVA’s sweeping promises reflect a determined challenge to the ruling coalition’s welfare policies.