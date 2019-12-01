Rs 32 lakh collected in one day as fines for traffic violations in Uttar Pradesh

Meerut: Tightening noose around the traffic violators, Meerut police collected fines of Rs 32 lakh on Saturday evening. More than 25 thousand commuters were fined.

The checking was conducted in 41 places in Meerut by the traffic police and also a rally was organised by school children to educate masses about the traffic rules, Sanjeev Bajpai, Superintendent of Traffic Police, told ANI.

A separate campaign was also run on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp. The police in Hyderabad also conducted a special drive on the intervening night of November 29-30 and booked 586 persons for drunken driving.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City had told ANI, that 50 teams were deployed and 5998 drivers were checked out of which 586 drivers were found under the influence of alcohol were booked.