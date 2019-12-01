हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Traffic challan

Rs 32 lakh collected in one day as fines for traffic violations in Uttar Pradesh

The checking was conducted in 41 places in Meerut by the traffic police and also a rally was organised by school children to educate masses about the traffic rules, Sanjeev Bajpai, Superintendent of Traffic Police.

Rs 32 lakh collected in one day as fines for traffic violations in Uttar Pradesh
File photo

Meerut: Tightening noose around the traffic violators, Meerut police collected fines of Rs 32 lakh on Saturday evening. More than 25 thousand commuters were fined.

The checking was conducted in 41 places in Meerut by the traffic police and also a rally was organised by school children to educate masses about the traffic rules, Sanjeev Bajpai, Superintendent of Traffic Police, told ANI.

A separate campaign was also run on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp. The police in Hyderabad also conducted a special drive on the intervening night of November 29-30 and booked 586 persons for drunken driving.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City had told ANI, that 50 teams were deployed and 5998 drivers were checked out of which 586 drivers were found under the influence of alcohol were booked. 

Tags:
Traffic challanMeerutTraffic Challan in Uttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Pakistan minister's Kartarpur Corridor claim exposes their nefarious design: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Must Watch

PT13M13S

Watch top 10 news stories of this hour