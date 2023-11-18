trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689539
Rs 450 Subsidy On Gas Cylinders, Bond For New Born Girl Child: BJP Moves To Woo Women Voters In Rajasthan

BJP has promised rewards for female students at various level of school and higher education.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rs 450 Subsidy On Gas Cylinders, Bond For New Born Girl Child: BJP Moves To Woo Women Voters In Rajasthan Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced several commitments for the people of Rajasthan ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Addressing the crowd in Jodhpur, the BJP leader declared a subsidy of Rs. 450 per gas cylinder, aiming to empower the women of the state.

BJP's Big Promises For Women In Rajasthan

Underlining the party's focus on women's empowerment in the upcoming elections, Nadda pledged that if the BJP secures victory, every newborn girl child in the state will receive a bond of Rs 2 lakh. Additionally, he outlined a series of rewards for female students, specifying that those in the 6th grade would receive Rs 6,000 per year, 8th graders would get Rs 8,000, and 10th-grade students would be rewarded with Rs 12,000 annually. Meritorious female students would also be eligible for a scooty.

Nadda also promised to awarding female students pursuing higher education with an annual reward of Rs 50,000. Upon reaching 21 years of age, a sum of Rs 1 lakh will be deposited into their bank accounts.

Beyond these women-centric promises, the BJP leader emphasized that if the party assumes power, strict actions will be taken against those illicitly benefiting from schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, mid-day meals, mining, and fertilizers. Offenders would face legal consequences, including imprisonment.

 

