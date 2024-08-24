Rs 50,000 For Each Woman Over 5 Years: 1 Crore Femals To Benefit From Subhadra Yojana In Odisha

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the approval of an initiative for women's empowerment, the Subhadra scheme under which Rs 10,000 per annum will be provided over five years to one crore women between the ages of 21 and 60.

"I take this opportunity on this auspicious day to inform this House about the approval of a path-breaking initiative for women's empowerment, Subhadra, by the state cabinet," a press release from the CMO said on Friday.

"As decided by the state cabinet in its meeting held on August 22, 2024, at Lok Seva Bhawan, the scheme has been approved for implementation from the financial year 2024-25 to the financial year 2028-29. An outlay of Rs 55,825.00 crore has been made for this initiative," it added, ANI reported.

Each eligible woman will receive a total of Rs 50.000 over five years, with Rs 10,000 paid annually in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each. The payments will be made on Rakhi Purnima and International Women's Day (March 8), according to the CMO.

To ensure transparency in delivering assistance, payment will be made directly to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-enabled single-holder (DBT) bank account via the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS). Additionally, beneficiaries will receive a Subhadra Debit Card.

To promote digitally, 100 beneficiaries with the highest number of digital transactions will be selected in each Gram Panchayat and urban local body. Each of these top beneficiaries will receive an additional incentive of Rs 500.

"Our government is committed towards 'Antyodaya'. Hence, women from economically well-off families, government servants or Income Tax payees will not be eligible under this scheme. Besides, women who are receiving assistance of Rs 1,500 or more per month or Rs 18,000 or more per year under any other government scheme will also be ineligible for inclusion under Subhadra," the CMO's release said.

To avail of these benefits, women can apply by filling out the forms available free of charge at Anganwadi centres, block offices, Mo Seva Kendras, Jan Seva Kendras, etc.

A call centre will also be set up for the Subhadra scheme.