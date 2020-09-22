हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harivansh Narayan Singh

RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh serves tea to MPs protesting outside parliament, earns PM Modi's praise

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will observe a daylong fast against the “unruly behaviour” with him in the House by Opposition MPs.

RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh serves tea to MPs protesting outside parliament, earns PM Modi&#039;s praise
ANI photo
Play

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Tuesday (September 22) met the MPs, protesting outside Parliament against the contentious farming bills and served them tea. However, the protesting parliamentarians rejected his tea offer and said they will continue their protest. 

Notably, eight opposition members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended on Monday for the rest of the session over the ruckus in the House during Sunday's passing of the farm bills. The eight opposition MPs include Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajiv Satav, K K Ragesh, Syed Nazij Hussain, Dola Sen, Nipun Bora and Elamaran Karim. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site Twitter and lauded Harivansh Narayan Singh's gesture and said, ''To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji.'' PM Modi later also tweeted in Hindi and praised Harivansh Singh.

Meanwhile, Harivansh Singh will observe a daylong fast against the “unruly behaviour” with him in the House by Opposition MPs. He said, ''My fast may perhaps inspire 'self-purification' in those who behaved insultingly towards me.''

Live TV

Eighteen Opposition parties wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, calling the passage of the bills “absolute and total murder of democracy”. They also urged him not to sign the farm bills. The Congress announced the party will launch a nationwide agitation from September 24 against the ordinances.

Tags:
Harivansh Narayan SinghFarm billRajya SabhaMPs protest on farm billNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Explained: How Pakistan is pushing terrorists, arms, ammunition and drugs inside India
  • 55,62,663Confirmed
  • 88,935Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M13S

Special Report: Why MPs hurt the dignity of Parliament?