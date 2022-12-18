topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RSMSSB TEACHER RECRUITMENT 2022

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: 48000 vacancies for Level 1, 2 teachers at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check details here

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for around 48000 vacancies for the post of Teachers in Rajsthan govt schools on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, from Dec 21, 2022. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: 48000 vacancies for Level 1, 2 teachers at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check details here

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the direct recruitment of teachers in Rajasthan govt schools for the post of Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for around 48000 vacancies on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, from Dec 21, 2022.  Candidates then can check the eligibility, selection criteria, exam details, and more below.

Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Registration process for RSMSSB Level 1, Level 2 teacher: December 21, 2022
  • Last date to register for Rajstahn Teachers recruitment: January 19, 2022 
  • Rajasthan Level1, Level 2 Teachers' Exam: February 25-28, 2023 

Rajasthan Teachers' Direct recruitment vacancy details

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 21,000 vacancies for Level 1 teachers in Rajasthan government schools and 27, 000 level 2 teachers. RSMSSB Shikshak Bharti Level1, Level 2 Notice

RSMSSB Teachers' Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification 

Level 1- 12th passed with 45% and 2-year diploma in education or 12th passed with 50% marks and 4-year B.El.Ed or Graduation with 2-year Diploma Rajasthan Shikshak Level 1Detailed Notification

Level 2 - Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or 50% marks in graduation/postgraduate and B.Ed or Graduate with 45% and B.Ed or 12th with 50% marks and B.El.Ed or 12th with 50% marks and BA/B.Sc.Ed or BAEd/B.Sc.Ed  or Graduation with B.Ed with Special Education or Post-Graduate with 55% marks and integrated B.Ed-M.Ed. Rajasthan Shikshak Level 2 Detailed Notification

RSMSSB Teachers' Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected for the Level 1 and Level 2 teachers' posts on the basis of a written examination followed by document verification.

 

Live Tv

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022Government jobsSarkari naukarirsmssb.rajasthan.gov.inRajasthan govt teacher vacancies

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?