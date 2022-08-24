RSOS Result 2022: Rajasthan State Open School, RSOS Result 2022 has been declared on the official website. The RSOS 10th Result and RSOS 12th Result 2022 were made available to students today, August 23, 2022, on the official websites of the Rajasthan Board and RSOS - rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in and education.rajasthan.gov.in. According to media reports, the results were announced for over 1.25 lakh students. Among these, 65 thousand students from Class 10th and 60 thousand students from Class 12th took the RSOS exams.

RSOS Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website for RSOS at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in or visit the official website of the education department at - rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link given for “RSOS Result 2022”

Select your class and enter your roll number

Your RSOS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The total pass percentage for the RSOS 12th Result 2022 was 64.31 percent. The overall pass percentage for the RSOS 10th Result was 37.83 percent. The girls outperformed the boys in both classes. In Class 10, 39.2 percent of girls passed the exams while 35.42 percent of boys did. In Class 12, 66.25 percent of girls passed the tests, compared to 61.67 percent of boys.