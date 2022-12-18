RSS-affiliate BKS to take out Kisan Garjana rally in Delhi on Monday: Time, route, location, all you want to know

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an affiliate body of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is taking out Kisan Garjana Rally in the national capital Delhi today. Due to the rally, the Delhi Police has been alerted and the cops made several changes in traffic routes as well. However, if you are wondering while the RSS often backs the government, then why its affiliated organisation is taking out a rally against the government, we have an answer for you. The BKS is claiming that the government had made several promises to farmers and it has not fulfilled many of them. So, the Kisan Garjana Rally aims to remind the government about its forgotten promises. Delhi's Ramlila Maidan will host the rally between 11am to 6pm.

Around 50,000-55,000 people are likely to take part in the rally while around 700-800 buses will be deployed to ferry them. In a letter, the BKS said: "Even after 75 years of Independence, farmers are still waiting to see when they will get justice. At least, they get a remunerative price on a cost basis. That is not available, on top of this, there is GST on all the inputs. Under the law, input credit is available to all producers except farmers."

It said the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, "though a good step", was "an inadequate step in the right direction, yet the farmers welcomed it wholeheartedly".

"But this Kisan Samman Nidhi is of the year 2019 at Rs 6,000. In today's situation per year, it is very little due to price rise in all inputs." It said that the government gives subsidies on fertilisers, but mostly this is not in the interest of the farmer but in the interest of the companies.

Raising the issue of permission for the GM mustard, the BKS said that on hand, the Prime Minister talks about natural farming, about bio-diversity, about the conservation of Panchmahabhoot, on the other hand, the Ministry of Environment works completely opposite these.

Similarly, it has been announced to connect every area with a river for water, but the ground, nothing is visible and that is why is organising the huge 'Kisan Garjana' rally. The BKS said that their main demands are farmers should get a remunerative price on the basis of cost, there should be an increase in proportion in the Kisan Samman Nidhi, GST on agricultural inputs should be scrapped and permission for GM crops should be withdrawn.

Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory and the diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions, regulations or diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk).

Other parts that may also be subjected to similar regulations include the roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and Paharganj Chowk and roundabout Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate on Monday from 9 am onwards. (With agency inputs)