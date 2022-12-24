topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RSS

'RSS, Bajrang dal involved in mob lynching, killing...': AIUDF MLA calls them more dangerous than PFI

AIUDF Mla from Dhing(Assam) Aminul Islam on Saturday said, "RSS, Bajrang Dal and some other extremist organisations involved in mob lynching and killing people in the name of religion are a thousand times more dangerous than PFI. They should be banned."

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 09:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'RSS, Bajrang dal involved in mob lynching, killing...': AIUDF MLA calls them more dangerous than PFI

Assam: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Mla from Dhing(Assam) Aminul Islam on Saturday said, "RSS, Bajrang Dal and some other extremist organisations involved in mob lynching and killing people in the name of religion are a thousand times more dangerous than PFI. They should be banned." Earlier in December, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on December 2 said that Hindus should adopt the Muslim formula and get their children married at a young age. "Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22, and Muslim women also marry at 18 as per the permissible age by the government. On the other hand, (Hindus) keep one two or three illegal wives before marriage, they don`t give birth to babies, enjoy themselves and save money...," the AIUDF chief said. 

A day after making controversial remarks on Hindus, Ajmal on December 3 said he had no intention of hurting anyone`s sentiments. "If my words hurt anyone`s sentiments, I take back my words. I had no intention of hurting anyone`s sentiments. I only want the government to do justice to minorities and give them education and employment," Ajmal said.

Live Tv

RSSBajrang DalPFIaiudf mlaAminul IslamBadruddin Ajmal

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022