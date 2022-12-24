'RSS, Bajrang dal involved in mob lynching, killing...': AIUDF MLA calls them more dangerous than PFI

Assam: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Mla from Dhing(Assam) Aminul Islam on Saturday said, "RSS, Bajrang Dal and some other extremist organisations involved in mob lynching and killing people in the name of religion are a thousand times more dangerous than PFI. They should be banned." Earlier in December, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on December 2 said that Hindus should adopt the Muslim formula and get their children married at a young age. "Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22, and Muslim women also marry at 18 as per the permissible age by the government. On the other hand, (Hindus) keep one two or three illegal wives before marriage, they don`t give birth to babies, enjoy themselves and save money...," the AIUDF chief said.

A day after making controversial remarks on Hindus, Ajmal on December 3 said he had no intention of hurting anyone`s sentiments. "If my words hurt anyone`s sentiments, I take back my words. I had no intention of hurting anyone`s sentiments. I only want the government to do justice to minorities and give them education and employment," Ajmal said.