RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for new population policy, raises concern over Taliban, collusion of China-Pak

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday (October 15) asserted the need for a population control policy as population imbalance has become a problem. In his annual Vijaya Dashami address, Bhagwat said, “Population policy should be considered once again, the policy should be made for the next 50 years, and it should be implemented equally, population imbalance has become a problem.”

The RSS chief said, "While reimagining the country`s development, one predicament comes to the fore which appears to concern many. The rapid growth of the country`s population may give rise to many problems in the near future," adding that "this challenge must be duly considered. A resolution was passed on this issue during the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (All India Executive Committee) meeting of Sangh held at Ranchi in the year 2015."

"In the present circumstances, news of persecution of native Hindus, growing criminalisation and mounting pressure on them to escape their areas where imbalanced population growth has surfaced. The violence that broke out following the elections of West Bengal and the pitiable condition of the Hindu people there can also be attributed to the appeasement of barbarous elements by the government and population imbalance. Therefore, a policy that is applicable to all groups in the same fashion is imperative," the RSS chief said.

"All of us need to inculcate the habit of considering the collective national interest above everything while coming out of attractive cobweb of milking the parochial group interests," he added.

Bhagwat raises concern over Taliban, collusion of China-Pak

The RSS chief showed concern over the geo-political changes in Afghanistan and questioned the intention of the Taliban, Pakistan and China while adding that our military preparedness on the borders needs to be strengthened.

Bhagwat said, "We know the Taliban`s history. China and Pakistan support it to this day. Even if the Taliban changed, Pakistan didn`t. Has China`s intentions towards India changed? While dialogues should happen but we need to be aware, alert and prepared."

The RSS chief said, "Their predisposition - passionate fanaticism, tyranny and terrorism in the name of Islam - is sufficient to make everyone apprehensive of the Taliban. But now China, Pakistan and Turkey have coalesced in an unholy coalition with the Taliban. Since Abdali, our north-western borders are once again a matter of serious concern."

He further said that border security needs to be strengthened not just along the land border but also along the coastline where silent attacks take place, adding that the illegal infiltration from across the border should be completely curbed while adding that these infiltrators should be deprived of citizenship rights by creating a national citizen magazine.

Bhagwat, who recently went to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, while praising the administration urged the government to take necessary measures to stop targeted killings in the valley.

"Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have restarted the spate of targeted killings of nationalists especially Hindus. This is being done to destroy their morale and to re-establish the reign of terror in the valley. The government should fast track its efforts to curb and neutralise the terrorist activities," he added.

Bhagwat further said, "Our ideals are our common ancestors. It is the grasp of this very fact that the country saw martyrs like Hasankhan Mewati, Hakimkhan Suri, Khudabaksh and Gaus Khan and a revolutionary like Ashfaqullah Khan. They are admirable role models for all."

Pain of partition still hurts, says Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS chief came out in support of the Centre`s decision to remember the pains of partition so that "repetition of that painful history will not happen" while recalling the sacrifices made by many freedom fighters when the country got its independence.

"We still feel the pain of partition. We should know the truth of the history of partition. To reclaim the integrity and unity of the country, the new generation should learn about this history," said Bhagwat, adding that the animosity because of which partition happened should not be repeated and for this, it is vital to learn about partition.

He said, "We should avoid repetition of animosity to remain united. The new generation needs to be conscious about self for an unbiased society which is a pre-condition for a united country. We need to welcome those who got separated from us."

Mentioning Savarkar and Yogi Arvind to draw home the definition of the united self and country, Bhagwat said, "Savarkar has said that united Hindu society when it rises will speak about Gita and Vasudhev Kutumbkam, the world is one family and if we follow it, India will solve every dispute of the world."

He, however, cautioned society against those who do not want a war-free peaceful society, and said, "There`re elements in the world for whom India`s progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests. Efforts are underway to condemn India`s traditions, religion, present history. The attack on us is also micro and cultural. And such people have formed a coalition."

'Rights of Hindu temples must be handed over to Hindu devotees'

Expressing concern over the state of affairs of some temples in the country, Mohan Bhagwat said the operating rights of such entities must be handed over to Hindus and its wealth be utilised for the welfare of the Hindu community only.

According to him, temples of south India are fully controlled by the state governments, while in the rest of the country some are managed by the government, some others by devotees.

Citing the examples of government-run temples like the Mata Vaishno Devi temple, he said it is being run very efficiently. Similarly, the Gajanan Maharaj temple at Shegaon in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, the Jhandewala temple in Delhi, which are operated by devotees, is also being run very efficiently.

He, however, said, that "there is a loot where temples are not being run efficiently," adding that few temples completely lack any system of governance, as instances of misappropriation of movable and immovable assets of temples have come to light.

Bhagwat said, "The wealth of Hindu temples is used for non-Hindus - who have no faith in Hindu Gods. Even Hindus need it, but it is not used for them," adding "It (the Supreme Court) has said that no one else can be the owner of the temple but God. The priests are only the managers. It has also been said that the government can take control of it for management purposes, but only for some time. But then it has to return the ownership. So a decision on this needs to be taken properly. And a decision also needs to be taken on how the Hindu society should maintain these temples."

Bhagwat laments lack of control over content shown on OTT platforms

The RSS chief expressed concern over the lack of control over the content shown on the OTT platforms, adding that now even children have access to phones due to classes being held virtually during the pandemic.

"At present unregulated broadcasts of varied material on OTT platforms are open for everyone`s indiscriminate consumption," he said, adding "In the backdrop of the pandemic online education was to be introduced. School-going children are hooked to mobile phones as a rule. In the absence of prudence and a regulatory framework, it will become difficult to predict in which way and to what extent will this emerging phenomenon of contact with fair and unfair means sweep our society."

"It is well-known to what extent anti-national forces wish to use these means. Therefore, the government must make efforts to regulate these affairs soon," he added.

Notably, the Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during this address, future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

