RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacts with foreign media in New Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday met and interacted with the foreign media representatives from around 30 countries. The interaction was based on a discussion about the functioning of the RSS. More than 50 organisations were represented by around 80 journalists at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital.

The interaction lasted for around two and a half hours and it engaged in constructive dialogue with people from different walks of the society. Bhagwat also shared the vision of the RSS with the foreign media representatives, which was followed by a 'Question and Answer' session covering a wide range of issues across the spectrum.

RSS members Suresh Joshi, Manmohan Vaidya, Dr Krishan Gopal, Dr Bajran Lal Gupt, Kulbhushan Ahuja were also present in the interaction program.

It should be noted that this meeting comes exactly a year after Bhagwat`s three-day lecture series in September 2018 in Delhi which the Indian media had participated.

Founded in Nagpur on September 27 in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the ideal of the RSS is to carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory, through organising the entire society.