'RSS chief visited mosques, in few days, PM Modi will start wearing cap...': Digvijay Singh on Bharat Jodo Yatra

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh heaped praises on the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, aimed at uniting the nation by claiming that it led to RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat's visit to a mosque and madrassa. While speaking to reporters in Indore, he said that the BJP is busy criticizing Rahul Gandhi but within a month of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mohan Bhagwat was 'compelled' to visit madrassas and mosques. Singh was referring to Bhagwat's visit to mosques to meet Muslim intellectuals in September this year in order to discuss religious harmony. In addition, Digvijay Singh also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also start wearing a 'cap'. He was referring to the traditional skull cap worn by Muslims.

What did Digvijay Singh say

As quoted by news reports, Digvijay said, "BJP is picking Rahul Gandhi, especially for criticism these days because, within a month of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bhagwat has started going to Madrasa and Masjid. In a few days, Modi will also start wearing a cap."

He also claimed that the Prime Minister wore a headgear when he visited Saudi Arabia. However, the photograph that Singh is referring to was proven to be photoshopped by several news agencies when it surfaced on social media.

Mohan Bhagwat's visit to mosques

In September, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Muslim intellectuals when he visited mosques and madrassas. Bhagwat held discussions with the chief of All India Imam Organisation Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, and termed him as 'rashtra pita'. The two met at Ilyasi's office at the mosque in Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Delhi. After visiting the mosque, he visited a madrassa and interacted with the children there. Children raised the slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind', the functionary said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Tuesday. The Congress leader addressed a rally in Washim district to pay tribute to the tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary. Gandhi alleged that the ideals of Birsa Munda were being attacked from four sides by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

(With agency inputs)