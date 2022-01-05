RSS top brass meet in Hyderabad to deliberate on ‘Bharat-centered’ education

Hyderabad: The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, coordination meeting of the chief functionaries of various organisations “inspired'” by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and working in different areas of social life began today here in the city.

The entire top brass of RSS including Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbale, along with all the five sah-sarkaryavah and other office-bearers of the Sangh are present in this meeting which is held once every year.

216 office bearers from thirty-six “inspired'' organizations are participating in the meeting.

The RSS has clarified that this is not a decision-making meeting, but only a meeting for sharing information.

The three-day meeting will deliberate on "Bharat-centered education'' which would be discussed by "Vidya Samuh,'' including Vidya Bharati, ABVP, Bhartiya Sikshan Mandal among others.

Seva Bharati initiatives on seva during covid and their various initiatives to improve health and eradicate malnutrition among children would be shared.

In last year's meeting held in Karnavati, Gujarat, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Laghu Udyog Bharati among other organisations deliberated on how to improve the economy and employment in the country. They also discussed government policies and the prevailing ground situation in the country.

In a couple of years, the RSS would be completing 100 years. Discussions will also be held on initiatives on paryavaran (environment), parivaar prabodhan (family awareness) and samajik samrasta (social harmony).

