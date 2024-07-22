The RSS welcomed the Centre's decision to lift the ban on government employees participating in Sangh activities, saying it would strengthen the country's democratic system. It also accused previous regimes of serving their own political interests by imposing the ban in the past. Historically, the government has barred its employees from associating with the RSS.



A day after a government order lifting the ban was made public, and several opposition leaders criticised the move, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said in a statement, "The present decision of the government is appropriate and strengthens the democratic system of India."

For the past 99 years, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been actively involved in national reconstruction and social service, he added. "Due to the Sangh's contribution to national security, unity-integrity, and assisting society during times of natural disaster, various types of leadership in the country have occasionally praised the Sangh's role.



"Due to its political interests, the then government had baselessly banned the government employees from participating in the activities of a constructive organisation like the Sangh," claimed the statement.

