RSS worker, his wife, son found murdered in West Bengal's Murshidabad

RSS worker found murdered

The man has been identified as Bondhu Prakash Pal, a school teacher by profession. His wife's name was Beauty Pal and their son was named Anand. The couple was expecting their second child.

Representational image

New Delhi: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, his wife and their six-year-old son were found murdered in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday. 

The man has been identified as Bondhu Prakash Pal, a school teacher by profession. His wife's name was Beauty Pal and their son was named Anand. The couple was expecting their second child.

The family of three lived in Jiaganj area of Murshidabad.  

They were murdered by unidentified miscreants by a sharp weapon

Police has registered a case of murder and an investigation has is underway. The cause of murder is yet to be ascertained. 

Rahul Gandhi to appear before Surat court in defamation case today

