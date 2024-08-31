The All India Coordination Meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has commenced in Palakkad, Kerala, on Saturday and will run until September 2. This significant event brings together key figures such as RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, and other senior national office bearers.

With approximately 300 participants, including leaders from various RSS-affiliated organizations, the meeting marks the first national Samanvay Baithak to be held in Kerala.

The agenda includes discussing recent national events, social transformation plans, and enhancing mutual cooperation among the organizations. The meeting also highlights the RSS’s ongoing relief efforts in response to the recent landslide in Wayanad.

The meeting also sees the presence of key leaders from various RSS-affiliated organizations, including Shantakka Chief Director of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti; Sita Annadanam, Satyendra Singh, President of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram; Lt. General (Retd.) V. K. Chaturvedi, President of the Ex-Servicemen Service Council; Narayan Bhai Shah, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat; Alok Kumar, President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad; Bajrang Bagra, General Secretary of the VHP; Ashish Chauhan, Organization Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad; J.P. Nadda, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party; B.L. Santosh, General Secretary org of the BJP; Ramkrishna Rao, President of Vidya Bharati; Hiranmya Pandya, President of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh; Dr. Rakesh Pandit, President of Arogya Bharati, among others.

In total, approximately 300 participants, including national presidents, organization secretaries, key office bearers, and female representatives from 32 RSS-inspired organizations, were present at the event.

While various RSS national-level meetings have been held in Kerala before, this is the first national Samanvay Baithak to take place in the state. The three-day meeting, typically held annually, began with a briefing on the recent landslide in Wayanad, highlighting the relief and service efforts undertaken by RSS volunteers.

At the beginning of the meeting, all the representatives were informed about the recent landslide in Wayanad and the relief and service work done by the volunteers. Throughout the meeting, workers from various organizations will share their work experiences and exchange ideas.

Additionally, discussions will focus on various national interests, including the current scenario, recent significant events, and different aspects of social change and planning. The organizations will also discuss measures to enhance mutual cooperation and coordination on various subjects.

According to the RSS, it is planning a nationwide social transformation in its centenary year, based on Panch Parivartan: Social Harmony, Family Awakening, Environmental Issues, National Selfhood and Civic Duties. These initiatives will also be discussed in the meeting.