RTU 2022: Rajasthan Technical University, RTU has released the RTU Result 2022 for 3rd Sem B.Tech examinations. The students who have appeared for the examination can check their result now on the official website rtu.ac.in and result link esuvidha.info. Results for main, back, reback, old back, mercy back have also been released. Candidates can click and check their results now on the direct links provided.

RTU Result 2022: Here is how to check

Go to the official website rtu.ac.in

On the home page, under Examination, scroll to Results and click on the link – or click on the direct link provided below

A New window for esuvidha.info page would open

Enter your Class, roll no., name and mother’s name and submit to access your result

Apart from the B.Tech Results, RTU has also released the Admit Cards for the Ph.D Entrance Examinaiton scheduled for August 27. Candidates can check the official website rtu.ac.inf or latest updates on the same.