RUHS BSc 2022: Nursing Entrance Exam result RELEASED at ruhsraj.org- Direct link to check here

RUHS BSc 2022: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, RUHS Jaipur has released the Bachelor of Science nursing entrance exam result 2022. The result has been posted on ruhsraj.org, and it can be examined by adhering to the instructions listed below. Students should be prepared with their roll number and date of birth in order to check the results, which were issued today. Additionally, they will need to complete a captcha to verify the outcome.

RUHS BSc nursing entrance exam result: Here’s how to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website

On the homepage, they should click on the result tab

Then in the next step, they should click on the nursing exam link

After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their roll number, date of birth and submit captcha

Post submitting the same, result will be displayed on screen

Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Candidates are urged to print the page out for their records. Candidates should visit the official website for more information about the exam or results. There will also be an announcement of the session schedule.