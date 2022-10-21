NewsIndia
RUHS BSC 2022

RUHS BSc 2022: Nursing Entrance Exam result RELEASED at ruhsraj.org- Direct link to check here

RUHS 2022: BSc nursing entrance exam result is now out on ruhsraj.org. Registered candidates who took the entrance exam can check their result by following the steps

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RUHS BSc 2022: Nursing Entrance Exam result RELEASED at ruhsraj.org- Direct link to check here

RUHS BSc 2022: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, RUHS Jaipur has released the Bachelor of Science nursing entrance exam result 2022. The result has been posted on ruhsraj.org, and it can be examined by adhering to the instructions listed below. Students should be prepared with their roll number and date of birth in order to check the results, which were issued today. Additionally, they will need to complete a captcha to verify the outcome.

RUHS BSc nursing entrance exam result: Here’s how to check

  • Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website
  • On the homepage, they should click on the result tab
  • Then in the next step, they should click on the nursing exam link
  • After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their roll number, date of birth and submit captcha
  • Post submitting the same, result will be displayed on screen
  • Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

RUHS BSc 2022; direct link to check result here

Candidates are urged to print the page out for their records. Candidates should visit the official website for more information about the exam or results. There will also be an announcement of the session schedule.

Live Tv

RUHS BSc 2022ruhs bsc nursingbsc nursingruhs reusltruhs nursing result 2022ruhs bsc nursing resultbsc nursing resultbsc nursing result 2022ruhs bsc nursing entrance exam reuslt 2022bsc nursing entrance exam 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles