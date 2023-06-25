Russia Crisis Explained: Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin And Why His Wagner Group Is Rebelling Against Putin?

Tensions between Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia's Wagner private militia group, and the nation's defense establishment reached a boiling point on Friday, sparking a crisis. Prigozhin vowed to retaliate against Russian military leaders, accusing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of orchestrating a missile attack that resulted in significant casualties among his fighters. In response, the Kremlin promptly denied the attack and labeled Prigozhin's actions as mutiny.

Putin's Authority Challenged

This internal conflict represents a grave challenge to President Vladimir Putin's authority, rivaling the magnitude of the troop deployment to Ukraine 16 months ago. In a televised address to the nation, Putin condemned the rebellion by the Wagner forces and their leader, branding it as an act of "treason" and promising severe consequences.

Wagner Group & Russia's Ukraine Invasion

To comprehend the gravity of the situation, it is vital to delve into the Wagner Group, its role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the accusations of mutiny leveled against its leader.

Founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2014, the Wagner Group once boasted around 50,000 mercenaries, many of whom were former prisoners, actively participating in the Ukrainian conflict. Earlier this year, the United States classified the group as a transnational criminal organization, leading to sanctions imposed by Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK, and the European Union. Wagner has been operational across various battlefields in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, consistently facing allegations of widespread human rights abuses.

Prigozhin: 'Putin's Chef'

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a 62-year-old Russian businessman and former convict, earned the moniker "Putin's chef" due to his catering companies' contracts with the Kremlin and his long-standing ties with President Putin. American authorities have linked him to the control of a troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency, notorious for its interference in the 2016 US presidential election. In 2022, Prigozhin finally admitted his connection to the Wagner Group after years of denying any involvement.

Strained Relations: Prigozhin's Grievances

While Prigozhin had long been considered one of Putin's trusted confidants, his relationship with the Russian president's military leadership has significantly deteriorated, especially in light of mounting casualties among Wagner recruits. Prigozhin publicly accused the defense ministry of failing to provide adequate support to his forces, often using provocative videos on social media. In May, he even threatened to withdraw his troops from the operation if they did not receive essential supplies, including ammunition, although he later backed down.

Wagner's Crucial Role

The Wagner Group's involvement in Putin's invasion can be attributed to the assistance it has provided. Despite a substantial increase in arms production, Putin admitted this month that Russian forces fighting in Ukraine still lack sufficient advanced weaponry. With heavy losses and poorly trained and equipped personnel, Russia has heavily relied on Wagner's forces for its ground offensive. In May, after more than 220 days of fighting, the group seized control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Prigozhin's Retaliates

As the crisis escalates, Prigozhin has accused Russia's defense ministry of launching a missile attack on a Wagner personnel camp. In a subsequent audio message, he claimed that 25,000 of his men were prepared to join forces with the army if met with resistance, aiming to "end this mess." Reports have emerged suggesting that Prigozhin and his fighters have reached Rostov-on-Don, a strategically important military command base near the Russian-Ukrainian border. However, these reports remain unverified.

Wagner Fighters in Rostov-on-Don

The situation continues to evolve rapidly, with unverified reports indicating the presence of Wagner fighters in Rostov-on-Don, a city located near the Russian-Ukrainian border and known for its strategic military command base. As tensions escalate and the conflict unfolds, the fate of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group, and their strained relationship with the Kremlin hangs in the balance.