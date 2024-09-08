Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ajit Doval To Visit Moscow As BRICS Seeks To End War

Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese NSA Wang Yi are scheduled to attend the BRICS NSA conference in Russia next week. The ongoing Ukraine war is expected to dominate the discussions.

While there has been no official statement regarding NSA Doval’s visit, it is clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed "interesting ideas" during his interactions with President Putin in July 2024 and later with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his August visit to Kyiv. During his meeting with Putin on July 9, PM Modi stressed that peace cannot be achieved on the battlefield, and condemned the loss of innocent lives in the Ukraine war, particularly children. NSA Doval, who accompanied Modi on both visits, is fully aware of these "special ideas" aimed at ending the conflict.

India's Position on War Resolution

Critics of PM Modi’s foreign policy have suggested that his August 23 visit to Ukraine was an attempt to balance relations with the West. However, it is important to note that President Zelensky had extended an invitation to Modi as far back as 2021 during the Climate Change conference in Glasgow. The PM’s visit had been delayed due to the outbreak of the war.

A senior official explained that India’s primary objective is to end the war, not to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. The PM’s recent conversations with both US President Joe Biden and Russian President Putin should be seen as part of India’s efforts to facilitate conflict resolution, rather than as a diplomatic balancing act.

Special Ideas for Peace

During his visit to Kyiv, PM Modi reportedly shared the "special ideas" he discussed with President Putin. Despite President Zelensky’s strong reaction to some media coverage in India, Modi remained committed to fostering dialogue between the two nations.

NSA Ajit Doval’s upcoming meetings with his BRICS counterparts, including representatives from China and Brazil, will focus on how the group can support efforts to halt the conflict and alleviate the humanitarian crisis. Both President Putin and Prime Minister Meloni have called on India and China to play a significant role in peace efforts, given Modi’s strong relationships with both Russia and Ukraine.

Balancing Relations with Russia and Ukraine

PM Modi and President Putin have a longstanding rapport, with both leaders sharing nationalist ideologies and regularly engaging in in-depth discussions on global issues. While India continues to import Russian oil to manage inflation, and Russia remains a key defense supplier, Ukraine also holds important military and bilateral ties with India. Modi has carefully navigated his relationships with both nations, ensuring that neither side feels alienated, while prioritizing efforts to bring an end to the war.