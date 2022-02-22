Russia-Ukraine conflict: India calls for 'restraint on all sides', backs diplomatic dialogue

United Nations: India on Tuesday called for "restraint on all sides" and said that all issue between Russia and Ukraine can only be resolved through “diplomatic dialogue" hours after Moscow recognized the Ukrainian rebel regions as independent and sent its troops for peacekeeping.

“India calls for "restraint on all sides" and "immediate priority is deescalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries," India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said at the UNSC emergency meet on Ukraine.

“We're convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. We need to give space to recent initiatives undertaken by parties which seek to diffuse tensions,” Tirumurti said.

Expressing concerns about the safety of Indian nationals there, he said, “Safety and security of civilians is essential. More than 20,000 Indian students & nationals live & study in different parts of Ukraine, incl in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us.”

Tirumurti stated that “India strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest.”

The UNSC emergency meeting came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area.

Putin, who was joined by Russia-backed separatist leaders, signed a decree recognising the independence of the two Ukrainian breakaway regions -- the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic - along with agreements on cooperation and friendship.

In a lengthy televised address, Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history and said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian land.

Putin also said that he was confident that the Russian people would support his decision.

In response, US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) signed an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the "so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People`s Republics.

"Taking to Twitter, Biden said, "I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on the next steps."

The Prohibition order was signed by Biden saying that, "Russia`s commitments under the Minsk agreements further threatens the peace, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and thereby constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

