हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India-Russia talks

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov arrives in India to take part in 2+2 ministerial dialogue

The agenda for the newly instituted format dialogue between India and Russia will cover "political and defence issues of mutual interest".

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov arrives in India to take part in 2+2 ministerial dialogue
Image courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived at Delhi Palam airport. Lavrov will meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and take part in the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and Russia.

The agenda for the newly instituted format dialogue between India and Russia will cover "political and defence issues of mutual interest".

"The agenda for the dialogue will cover political and defence issues of mutual interest. The establishment of this new mechanism of two plus two dialogue is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said last month.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will also hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit.It will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in November 2019.

On Saturday, the Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev had said that he is expecting a "sizeable and formidable joint political statement" from the annual summit.

"Negotiating teams are working about outcomes of the Summit, work is on. But what`s clear for today is that one of the outcomes would be a sizeable and formidable joint political statement," Russian Envoy said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

"It would be a very comprehensive paper, a comprehensive document covering all dimensions of our ties beginning with global issues and the UN revived commitment to itself to its central position in the modern world. Then would come regional issues, Afghanistan included," he added.

The statement will also include issues like COVID-19 concerns, Afghanistan and other matters of bilateral importance. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India-Russia talksForeign Minister Sergey LavrovPresident Vladimir Putin
Next
Story

Indian Navy's ‘Killer Squadron’ that sunk Pakistani warships during 1971 war to get rare honour

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat