India-Russia

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to meet EAM S Jaishankar today

This is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. 

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to meet EAM S Jaishankar today
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India, is expected to meet and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (April 1, 2022).

Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday. This is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Lavrov`s visit comes soon after China`s foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11.

The Russian Foreign Minister reached New Delhi after his two-day visit to China.

On Wednesday, in China, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.

Russian Foreign Minister participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Lavrov also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" with special Afghan envoys from China and the US.

