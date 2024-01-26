NEW DELHI: On the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day celebrations, Russian President Vladimir Putin extolled the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and commended India's commitment to an 'independent' foreign policy, a stance he deemed challenging in today's global landscape. According to Russia Today (RT), Putin's accolades came during an interaction with university students in the Kaliningrad Region on the occasion of 'Russian Student Day' on Thursday.

India's Economic Progress Under PM Modi

Putin attributed India's remarkable economic development and growth to Prime Minister Modi's leadership, emphasizing the unprecedented pace achieved during his tenure. He underscored the significance of India's thriving economy as a testament to Modi's leadership qualities.

Assurance of India's Reliability

Expressing confidence in India's steadfastness, Putin emphasized that Russia can depend on India and its leadership, citing assurance that New Delhi won't engage in detrimental maneuvers against them on the global stage. He highlighted India's pursuit of an independent foreign policy despite the complexities of the contemporary world, lauding the nation's right to do so under Prime Minister Modi's guidance.

Russia's Investment in India

Putin applauded India's 'Make in India' initiative, revealing Russia's substantial investments in the country. He disclosed Russia's status as one of the largest investors in India, expressing eagerness to expand their investments further. Notably, Putin referenced Roseneft's significant investment of USD 23 billion in India, spanning various sectors such as oil, gas, and infrastructure.

Cultural Ties And Indian Cinema's Popularity

The Russian President also celebrated the rich cultural tapestry of India, highlighting its diversity and vibrancy. He noted the widespread popularity of Indian cinema in Russia, underscoring its presence on national television—a testament to the enduring cultural exchange between the two nations.

High-Level Exchanges Between India And Russia

Putin's remarks come in the wake of high-level exchanges between India and Russia, including the recent visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Russia from December 25-29 last year. During the visit, key agreements were signed, including those about the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plants, pharmaceuticals, healthcare cooperation, and foreign office consultation—a reflection of the enduring partnership between the two nations.