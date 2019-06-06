S Jaishankar holds telephonic conversations with foreign ministers of France and Turkey

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Tuesday held telephonic conversations with his counterparts in France and Turkey focussing on enhancing the bilateral ties with the two countries. Jaishankar termed his conversations with the two leaders as cordial and warm.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he informed about his talks. "Had a cordial conversation with the French Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian Plenty to look forward to and do in our already strong and successful strategic partnership with France," he tweeted. The ties between Indian and France are on an upswing in the last few years. Both sides are particularly focussing on enhancing defence and security cooperation.

Had a cordial conversation with the French Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian Plenty to look forward to and do in our already strong and successful strategic partnership with France. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 5, 2019

On his talks with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, he said he looked forward to working with him. "Had a warm conversation with Foreign Minister of Turkey @MevlutCavusoglu that helped us build a personal and professional bond. Thank you for your good wishes. Look forward to closely working with you," he also tweeted.