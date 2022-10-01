S Jaishankar joins foreign envoys for Navratri celebrations in Gujarat- WATCH

Vadodara: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined foreign ambassadors and high commissioners in Gujarat for the Navratri celebrations on Saturday. "It is a matter of pride that we have come here with officials from different countries. As the Navratri festival is on, they will spend the day enjoying festivities. They are excited to see the development here," Jaishankar said after meeting delegates and ambassadors of several countries. Jaishankar also took to Twitter to express his excitement about taking part in the festivities tonight..” Great to see Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Vadodara for the Navratri experience. Look forward to participating in the celebrations tonight," Jaishankar tweeted.

Today is the sixth day of Navratri, and devotees across the country will worship Goddess Katyayani, Maa Durga's sixth incarnation. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Katyayani was created when Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva combined their powers. Maa Katyayani, also known as Mahishasurmardini, killed the demon Mahishasura. She is regarded as one of Maa Durga's most violent manifestations. She has four arms and is riding a lion. On the fifth day of Navratri, aarti was performed in the morning at Delhi's famous Chhatarpur Temple.

Priests chanted mantras and holy songs were played at the temple premises. During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga`s nine incarnations to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri.

During these nine days, people maintain ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer a blog, and clean their homes. In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour to have prosperous, joyous, and fulfilled lives. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. This year, Navratri started on September 26 and will conclude on October 5.